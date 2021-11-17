MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $156,000.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

