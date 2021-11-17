Morgan Stanley Has $22.82 Million Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $22,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,650,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,005 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,070,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

NYSE SBSW opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8075 per share. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.