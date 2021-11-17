Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,997 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Schneider National worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.