Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DNMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DNMR opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.