Piper Sandler Increases Apria (NYSE:APR) Price Target to $40.00

Apria (NYSE:APR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apria from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE APR opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $191,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,444 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $1,425,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $3,322,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $309,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apria in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apria by 91.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

