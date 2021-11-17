Citigroup Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.41.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $140.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

