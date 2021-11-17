Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

PBLA opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.24.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the period. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

