CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.17.

CarMax stock opened at $148.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

