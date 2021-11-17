Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $477.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $421.00 to $477.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $477.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $423.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.57 and its 200-day moving average is $416.65. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $466.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

