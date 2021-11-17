Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.41.

NYSE:UP opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.20. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

