News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of News Corporation have outperformed the industry year to date. The company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both the top and bottom lines increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues grew across all the company’s segments. The quarterly results reflect the company’s prudent strategic efforts, which include the ongoing digital transformation of the business, and investments in the Digital Real Estate Services, Dow Jones and Book Publishing segments. Additionally, recovery in the advertising market in both print and digital from last year’s adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic aided the results. The company has also been witnessing a rapid expansion at Move. It has been diversifying revenue streams through strategic acquisitions and operational enhancement.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised News from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised News from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.37. News has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after purchasing an additional 180,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in News by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after acquiring an additional 110,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,394,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,101,000 after acquiring an additional 435,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

