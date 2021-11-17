ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of ATIP opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.