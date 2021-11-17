Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

