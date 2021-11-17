Morgan Stanley Sells 29,545 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,545 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $218.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $219.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

