Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $95.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.16.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,837 shares of company stock worth $20,220,996 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

