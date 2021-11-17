Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 164.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Switch worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of SWCH opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.53%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

