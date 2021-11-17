Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 74,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,179,000 after acquiring an additional 198,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

