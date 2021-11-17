Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

