Credit Suisse AG Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Boot Barn worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Boot Barn stock opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.90.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,875 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

