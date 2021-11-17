Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,649 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Kennametal worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 9,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 551,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSE KMT opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

