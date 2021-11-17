Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 300.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 131.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 428.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,124,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $2,694,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OCFT stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.25.

OCFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.