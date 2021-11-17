Credit Suisse AG Buys 102 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Kadant by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,585. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $227.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.29 and a fifty-two week high of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day moving average of $194.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

