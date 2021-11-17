Credit Suisse AG Buys 61,536 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Marathon Digital worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 205,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.