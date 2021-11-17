Credit Suisse AG Purchases 355 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIX opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $102.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.78%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,928 shares of company stock worth $5,874,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

