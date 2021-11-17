Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,000 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 113,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 86,961 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SB opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $415.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.