Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $17,394,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,008,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of CPARU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

