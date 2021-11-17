Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Sells C$224,640.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total transaction of C$224,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at C$280,805.62.

Derek Zhihua Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$48,600.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.12. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

