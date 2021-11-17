Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,435.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.