Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.02. Frontier Group shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 2,184 shares.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $33,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,398.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $37,584,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

