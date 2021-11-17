Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $34.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 3,296 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

