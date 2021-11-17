Insider Buying: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Acquires 29,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.82 per share, with a total value of C$835,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,781,767.68.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.82, for a total value of C$1,991,220.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Robert Martin acquired 28,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Robert Martin bought 25,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$175,230.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

