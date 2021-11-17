CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The stock traded as high as $171.31 and last traded at $170.54, with a volume of 46141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.59.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 340.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

