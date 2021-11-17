Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 961.4% in October

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 961.4% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFCO opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Dalrada has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

Dalrada Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level.

