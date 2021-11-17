TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.24. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 181,893 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
