TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.24. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 181,893 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

