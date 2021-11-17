VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 272,586 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $20.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,059,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter worth about $650,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.