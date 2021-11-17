Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $9.76

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.70. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 5,222 shares traded.

VVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

