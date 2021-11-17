Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

Shares of IRR stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.07. IronRidge Resources has a one year low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.75 million and a PE ratio of -34.08.

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

