Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.
Shares of IRR stock opened at GBX 20 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.07. IronRidge Resources has a one year low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £114.75 million and a PE ratio of -34.08.
IronRidge Resources Company Profile
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for IronRidge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronRidge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.