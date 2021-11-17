The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 115.01 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.35. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.