The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 160 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 115.01 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.35. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

