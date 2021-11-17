Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Geron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

GERN stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Geron by 741.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Geron by 268.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Geron by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

