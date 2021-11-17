Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.
Several other research firms have also commented on LABP. Jonestrading lowered Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landos Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Shares of LABP opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. Landos Biopharma has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 37,753 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $7,068,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landos Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in Landos Biopharma by 26.0% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 122,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
