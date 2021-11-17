Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1,065.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International during the third quarter worth $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manitex International by 100.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

