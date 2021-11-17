Paul C. Burns Sells 3,345 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SXI opened at $114.77 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Standex International by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

