Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) versus Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Financial Comparison

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alset EHome International and Vidler Water Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -324.78% -80.62% -69.90% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alset EHome International and Vidler Water Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $16.24 million 4.55 -$2.52 million N/A N/A Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.45 $10.00 million $0.54 22.76

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alset EHome International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Alset EHome International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.