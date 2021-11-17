TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.66. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.70.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,087 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $163,064.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,350 shares of company stock valued at $290,965. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 65.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in TELA Bio by 5.6% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

