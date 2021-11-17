Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
Sohu.com stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99.
Sohu.com Company Profile
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
