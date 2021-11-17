Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Sohu.com stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $689.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,992,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 1,332.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 329,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.