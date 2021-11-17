Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.60.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 79.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 59.6% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

