Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

REED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Reed’s in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $1.10 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ REED opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 161.92% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Reed’s news, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bello purchased 100,000 shares of Reed’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 166,000 shares of company stock worth $95,100 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reed’s by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 242,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

