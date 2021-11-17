Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

