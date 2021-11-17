Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Raised to C$5.50 at Desjardins

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEBEF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Read More: What does RSI mean?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.