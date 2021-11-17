ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Erin K. Gattis Sells 5,265 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ARCB opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
