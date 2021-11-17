ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insider Erin K. Gattis Sells 5,265 Shares

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARCB opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

