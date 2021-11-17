Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,981 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

